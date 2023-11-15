(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A shooting in southeast Colorado Springs injured a woman’s dog and damaged her vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of South Academy Boulevard, south of East Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the woman told police that someone pulled up next to her, and fired two to three times, striking her vehicle and her dog.

Police said the dog suffered injuries and was taken to the vet by the victim, who declined medical attention.