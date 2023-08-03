(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A dog that was found shot at a July homicide scene in Pueblo has been humanely euthanized, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD officers originally responded just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 to the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, near the State Fairgrounds, on a report that a man and a dog had been shot. When officers arrived to the home, they found 46-year-old Franklin Bruner dead, and the dog suffering from gunshot injuries.

PPD posted an update on Thursday, Aug. 3 and said despite medical care, the dog had to be humanely euthanized by a veterinarian due to the severity of its injuries. Following the homicide, PPD detectives obtained a warrant for 43-year-old Robert James Rudichar in connection to the investigation.

Then on Sunday, July 30, just before 2 a.m. in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Rudichar was involved in a shooting with Las Vegas Police officers, after he fired a rifle at officers and at least one officer fired back.

New Mexico State Patrol said before a pursuit started, Rudichar abruptly pulled over and surrendered.

PPD said Rudichar is now in custody in New Mexico for additional charges of Assault on a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts), Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle.

Rudichar is expected to be extradited for his charges in Colorado.