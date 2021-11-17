Do you recognize me? Digital reconstruction pictures released of 1999 ‘Jane Doe’ case

A forensic artist recently completed new digital reconstruction images of the woman in an effort to help identify the woman.

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO, Colo. — Law enforcement have given a face to human remains found over 20 years ago in unincorporated Huerfano County and are now asking the public to help identify her.

Officials released new digital reconstruction images of an unidentified woman known only as ‘Jane Doe,’ whose skeletal remains were discovered approximately 3.5 miles west of I-25 on Red Rocks Road (near Walsenburg) in unincorporated Huerfano County on Aug. 10, 1999.

Rendering of Jane Doe whose skeletal remains were discovered approximately

3.5 miles west of I-25 on Red Rocks Road

The woman is described as 5’8 to 5’10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130-145 lbs. She was estimated to be 30-45 years old at the time of her death. While her race is unknown, she may be white, part American Indian or Hispanic. Police say she had shoulder length dark brown to black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks.

Jane Doe was estimated to be 30-45 years old at the time of her death

The woman’s remains were found with clothing that included red, men’s long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, red crop top t-shirt, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark brown leather strap sandals.

Jane Doe had extensive dental work, and her teeth would have been a predominant facial feature.

Jane Doe’s teeth would have been a predominant facial feature

Investigators believe foul play was involved in her death.

If you have any information about the woman’s identity or the circumstances surrounding her death, contact the CBI at (719) 647-5990.