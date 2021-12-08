DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? CSPD gathering information about man charged with sexual assault crimes

28-year-old Angel Perez, who was charged with multiple counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is gathering additional information, including unreported incidences, regarding a man charged with child sexual assault crimes.

In October of 2021, CSPD initiated an investigation into a reported sexual assault on a child in which the suspect was meeting young girls on Snapchat.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Angel Perez, 28, who was charged with multiple counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are now seeking additional information, including potential

unreported incidences, involving the suspect.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Perez, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.