(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department answered multiple reports of gunshots across the city early Sunday morning on Oct. 22.

CSPD went to three different locations from 12 a.m. to just after 2 a.m. Just after midnight officers responded to a shot fired calls where callers say they heard seven to ten shots at Cooper Creek Apartments. Officers located two shell casings at the scene.

Just after 2 a.m. Multiple Calls were received about multiple shots being fired in the 600, 700, and 800 block of Riverview Lane. Officers located 72 shells in the area.

Just after 2:30 p.m., CSPD responded to the area of 3600 Morro Road with multiple shots fired reports. Officers found 70 shells at this location.

These are ongoing investigations. If anyone has any information about these shootings, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 4444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.