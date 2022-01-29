DEVELOPING: Man found dead after shooting inside Colorado Springs condo

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead after a shooting happened inside a condominium complex early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Communication Center received a report of a shooting that happened inside one of the condos at Bentley Commons Condominiums.

2700 Bentley Point, Colorado Springs

When CSPD patrol officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a deceased man at the scene.

At last report, all parties involved in this incident remained on scene and are in contact with investigators.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility for the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

