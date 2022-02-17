One man dead, one woman fighting for her life after shooting in Colorado Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released more information regarding a shooting that left one man dead and a woman fighting for her life.

UPDATE (2/18): Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, CSPD responded to a shooting near a townhome complex in the 4700 block of Live Oak Dr.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. The man died shortly after arriving. At last report, the woman is still alive but is in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed control of the investigation. According to CSPD, all involved individuals are accounted for and there is no known danger to the community.

UPDATE (2/17): According to CSPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an address in the 4700 block of Live Oak Dr. around 9:30 a.m.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been contacted.

When they arrived, officers found two adults with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to CSPD, officers are in the 3200 block of Bridgewater Drive.

Image courtesy of Google Maps

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local