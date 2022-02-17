One man dead, one woman fighting for her life after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released more information regarding a shooting that left one man dead and a woman fighting for her life.

UPDATE (2/18): Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, CSPD responded to a shooting near a townhome complex in the 4700 block of Live Oak Dr.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. The man died shortly after arriving. At last report, the woman is still alive but is in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed control of the investigation. According to CSPD, all involved individuals are accounted for and there is no known danger to the community.

UPDATE (2/17): According to CSPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an address in the 4700 block of Live Oak Dr. around 9:30 a.m.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been contacted.

When they arrived, officers found two adults with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to CSPD, officers are in the 3200 block of Bridgewater Drive.

