Detectives make arrest after robbery pattern in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Between August 6, and November 21, police report that a suspect robbed several businesses and financial institutions across the city.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Robbery Unit detectives identified the suspect in this particular robbery pattern as 21-year-old Eric Michael Hauswedell of Colorado Springs.

Detectives arrested Hauswedell on November 25, 2019.

The following are the dates and locations of the robberies:

08/06/2019 – First Bank, West Garden of the Gods

08/14/2019 – Check into Cash, Austin Bluffs Pkwy

09/27/2019 – ANB Bank, West Garden of the Gods

10/14/2019 – Check into Cash, Austin Bluffs Pkwy

10/31/2019 – Check into Cash, South Academy Blvd

11/09/2019 – TCF Bank, South Academy Blvd

11/19/2019 – Dutch Brothers, North Circle Drive

11/21/2019 – First Bank, West Garden of the Gods

This is still an on-going investigation. Anyone with information or is a witness to any of these robbery investigations is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.