(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A robbery suspect who had six active warrants out for his arrest was finally apprehended on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after he was found with a stolen Jeep Cherokee.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) unit found a stolen Jeep Cherokee around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of South Chelton Road on Tuesday. Detectives had information that the stolen Jeep may be linked to robbery suspect Ricardo Huizar.

CSPD said the Jeep was parked near a home where some of Huizar’s family members live. MVT and Fugitive Task Force detectives set up surveillance at the home and saw a woman arrive in a Volkwagen SUV. The woman and a man loaded up the Volkswagen and drove over to where the Jeep was parked, and a SWAT team moved in to make contact with the two people.

The man tried to run away, and led police on a short chase before officers caught him. His identity was confirmed as Huizar, who had six felony warrants out for his arrest.