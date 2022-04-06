EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released more information about the shooting spree that happened over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, EPSO began receiving calls about a shooter around 5:09 a.m. Sunday morning near Metropolitan Street and Kipling Street in unincorporated El Paso County. One caller told deputies he had been shot in the back of the leg by a bullet ricochet while his brother had been shot in his right leg through-and-through.

The caller told police that earlier in the night, he and his brother had been working on a car in a driveway along Metropolitan Street when a blue truck drove by multiple times, doing donuts and burnouts. The caller also told authorities the truck nearly hit him and his brother as they stood on the sidewalk.

But the caller told deputies he swung a wrench at the truck as he jumped away, striking the driver’s side rear light. The driver of the truck, later identified as Elroy John Uchner, 25, then got out of his truck, approached the caller and asked why he had hit the truck.

The caller told deputies he then ordered Uchner to get into his truck and leave.

According to court records, Uchner returned to the location from a different direction. At the time, the victim said, Uchner was wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans, and had no shoes. Uchner apologized to the caller and said he was having a hard time as he was going through a divorce with his wife. When the caller ordered Uchner to leave again, Uchner threatened to shoot the caller and his brother.

Around 2-3 a.m., Uchner reportedly returned to the caller’s area in his truck. The caller said he watched as Uchner sped down the road, slammed into a Suburban down the street, and knocked the vehicle into a trailer parked next to it.

The caller said he left a note on the Suburban’s windshield with Uchner’s license plate number after Uchner drove away.

The caller said he heard Uchner’s truck revving through the neighborhood again around 5 a.m.. When the caller and his brother went outside, they said the truck sped past and turned around. As the truck got closer, the driver reportedly saw Uchner leaning out the window and pointed a black rifle at the brothers.

As the brothers ran across the street to escape, they were both shot. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives later discovered several houses had also been struck by bullets.

Then, around 6:45 a.m., an EPSO deputy saw Uchner walking in the area of Maxwell Street. The deputy reported that Uchner was still wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. He was also carrying an AK-style rifle. Uchner fled the area.

Over an hour later, a deputy contacted Uchner at 7187 Metropolitan Street. He told authorities he had been at the house all night and believed his truck was somewhere in Pueblo.

Deputies soon obtained a search warrant for the home. Inside, they reported they found ammunition matching what was found at the shooting crime scene, as well as a truck matching the description of the suspect’s truck with “significant front-end damage.”

Hours later, the caller identified Uchner as the shooter.