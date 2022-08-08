EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released details about the fatal officer-involved shooting from Security-Widefield, which happened just after 5 p.m. on August 7.

On the night of August 7, a call came into 911 about a shooting on Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County. Two El Paso County Sheriff’s (EPSO) deputies and a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer responded. When they arrived, they encountered gunfire from 33-year-old John Paz. Deputy Peery was hit and gravely injured. Deputies returned fire and once backup arrived they began lifesaving measures on Deputy Peery, Deputy Peery was then transported to a hospital where he later died.

Fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery

While on the scene, deputies and officers found a woman who was dead in the front yard of the home. Detectives from CSPD obtained a search warrant and the Tactical Enforcement Unit entered the home, finding Paz dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The official cause of death for Deputy Peery and the woman will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Deputy Peery’s and the woman’s deaths are being investigated as homicides committed by Paz.

The El Paso County deputy, who was identified as having fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave. No FPD or CSPD officers fired a weapon during this incident.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. CSPD will also lead the homicide investigation, of Deputy Peery and the woman.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.

UPDATE: Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez released a statement on the shooting:

“Finding the right words to describe the tragedy that took place yesterday is impossible. As the chief of police and as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the two families who have lost loved ones and for the children who have lost a parent. From the community members who called for help, to the deputies, officers, and investigators who responded to the shooting, we are all left incredibly shaken. These tragedies are things I wish did not happen in our community; in the place all of us call home. When these types of horrific acts happen, there is nothing we can do to fully rebuild what was lost or to replace those who are no longer with us. To families grieving the loss of a loved one this morning, please accept my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Colorado Springs Police Department. To our brothers and sisters at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, know the women and men of CSPD stand beside you during this difficult time.” – Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department

If you would like to donate to Deputy Peery’s family, you can do so through Chase Bank under the “Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund” with Andrew Peery on the memo line.