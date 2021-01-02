Deputies who were shot during standoff in Pueblo West released from hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been released from the hospital after being shot during a standoff in Pueblo West Friday night.

One deputy was shot in the head and the other in the shoulder, according to officials.

Both deputies are now home and recovering from gunshot wounds after being released from the hospital late Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Throughout the night, my thoughts returned to the deputies and their families. We are so grateful our deputies are doing well” says Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Sheriff Taylor also commends the deputies who had to keep working the stand-off even after their fellow officers were shot. “Inside a couple short hours, every deputy there, dodged bullets, managed a very real explosives threat, and reassured their own loved ones they were okay, and they did it with a cool-head and a great level of professionalism.”

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Detectives worked into the early morning hours Saturday executing a search warrant at a home on Tenderfoot Lane in Pueblo West. The search yielded no improvised explosives devices (IED) or similar items, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The search came after the alleged suspect, Eddie Lovins, opened fire on Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies who went to speak to him at the request of Tennessee Law Enforcement.

The lack of these materials ensured there was no explosives risk near the home and that the suspect didn’t appear to have to the necessary materials to execute his recent threats to Tennessee State Offices.

48-year-old Eddie Lovins was arrested on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has shared the search results with Tennessee law enforcement, who expect to file charges of their own related to the threats.