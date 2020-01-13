Deputies: Wanted fugitive still on the run after shooting at officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was already wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer at Memorial Hospital in November is also the suspect in a shooting that injured another officer Saturday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent shooting happened just before midnight Saturday during a traffic stop in the area of Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. The driver, now identified as 35-year-old Randy Bishop, was pulled over for an expired license plate registration, according to the sheriff’s office. Bishop shot at the officers who pulled him over, and the officers returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office. Bishop then left the scene and was later involved in a crash at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street, according to the sheriff’s office. He left that scene and is still at large.

One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Bishop is also the suspect in an assault at Memorial Hospital in November, according to police. Police said Bishop was being evaluated at the hospital before being taken to jail. While there, he got control of a detective’s weapon and fired a shot, according to police. He then left the hospital, stole an SUV from the parking lot, and drove off.

The detective sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.

The sheriff’s office said Bishop “is considered armed and extremely dangerous.” He has “at least one” arrest warrant for attempted murder.

Bishop has been on Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers’ most-wanted list for the past several weeks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666, or call 911 if appropriate.