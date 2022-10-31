(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants.

According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 for a break. While he was there, an employee of the store informed him that a man and woman had just come in the store and stolen laundry detergent. The employee said the man returned to the store and took a gun out of his pants, but then quickly left.

Another witness reported seeing the man put on a mask before he and the woman crossed the street toward another business, presumably to rob it, the witness told the deputy. The deputy walked outside to look for the two people, and saw a man and woman matching the description standing across the street.

When the deputy approached the two people, they took off running in separate directions, PCSO said. The deputy quickly apprehended the woman. The man, later identified as Matthew Arnette, ran back across the street toward the Loaf N Jug and into a neighborhood.

Another deputy was in the area and located Arnette, taking him into custody without incident.

A gun matching the description of the one Arnette had on him earlier was found in a trash can outside the Loaf N Jug. Arnette had a protection order restraining him from possessing weapons. He was arrested on charges of Menacing with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, a Protections Order Violation, and the five outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court.

Matthew Arnette mugshot, Courtesy: PCSO

“I want to commend the deputies for their quick action in responding to this incident and quickly locating and arresting this wanted individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “I also commend the employees of Loaf ‘N Jug for their awareness and quick thinking. They, along with our deputies, likely prevented another crime from being committed.”

Arnette was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. The woman was not arrested, however PCSO said charges could be brought later.