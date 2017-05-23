Man pleads guilty to assault after incident at Monument brewery

This story has been updated.

MONUMENT, Colo. — A man pled guilty to assault after an incident at a Monument brewery in May 2017, according to court records.

The incident happened at Pikes Peak Brewing Company on Lake Woodmoor Drive in Monument. The suspect, 46-year-old Arthur Fisher, was arrested several days later on an unrelated warrant.

Fisher pled guilty in October 2017 to misdemeanor assault in connection with the incident. He was sentenced to two years of probation. All of the other charges against him were dropped.