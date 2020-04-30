Deputies seize 700 plants from illegal marijuana grow operation in eastern El Paso County

Deputies seized more than 700 plants, more than $28,000 in cash, and five guns from a marijuana grow operation in eastern El Paso County. / Photos courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies seized more than 700 marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation spread across three locations in eastern El Paso County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two of the grows were found on Wagon Trail and Sahara Drive in Peyton. They found a third grow on Highway 24 between Calhan and Ramah.

Deputies said they executed warrants at all three locations on Wednesday. They seized a total of 703 plants, more than $28,000 in cash, and five guns.

The sheriff’s office said this is one of the biggest marijuana cultivation operations they’ve seized to date.

There’s no word on whether any arrests have been made.