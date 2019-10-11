Deputies seize 536 pounds of marijuana from Yoder-area home

Deputies seized 536 pounds of marijuana and 250 marijuana plants from an eastern El Paso County home Thursday. / Photos courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

YODER, Colo. — Deputies seized 536 pounds of refined marijuana and 250 marijuana plants from a home in eastern El Paso County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they seized the marijuana from a property on Sengbeil Road about 3.5 miles north of Highway 94. Deputies said someone on the property allowed them to inspect the greenhouses. The person had invalid paperwork and told deputies the marijuana was for the sole consumption of a family member, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies searched the property, they found 250 plants and 536 pounds of refined marijuana. The sheriff’s office said this is the largest seizure of refined marijuana they’ve had this year.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the case, and arrests are pending.