Deputies seeking information in Cimarron Hills homicide

Thomas Faircloth was killed in a homicide in the Cimarron Hills area on November 2. / Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a man was found dead in the Cimarron Hills area earlier this month.

Thomas Faircloth, 27, was found dead in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on November 2. Deputies are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about Faircloth’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666, call Detective Lisa Montville at 719-520-7227, or email lisamontville@elpasoco.com.