(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10.

PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East Falcon Drive in Pueblo West. The warrant was executed on Friday morning, and PCSO said deputies found numerous items that had been reported stolen, including items from at least three Pueblo West businesses.

A car was also found at the property and deputies are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the car, PCSO said. No arrests have been made, but PCSO said they have identified a suspect.

“I want to commend our patrol deputies for their diligent and proactive work on these recent burglaries,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “They did some old-fashioned police work in tying together several of these burglaries, locating some of the stolen items and identifying a suspect.”

PCSO is seeking help from neighbors and business owners in obtaining any video footage they may have from 2-2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, particularly of any suspicious activity or vehicles.

The homes and businesses that PCSO said may have pertinent footage are:

South Dacona Drine

East Eads Drive

East Falcon Drive

South Wiggins Drive

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO asked anyone with video footage from the highlighted streets to contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250.