Deputies arrest burglary suspects in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three burglary suspects have been arrested after a search in southeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies sent out an alert notifying residents about a search in the area of Cresta Loma Circle, which is in the neighborhood southwest of Powers Boulevard and Milton Proby Parkway.

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m. that all three suspects have been taken into custody without incident.

No other information about the burglary was immediately available.