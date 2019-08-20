Deputies arrest burglary suspects in southeastern Colorado Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three burglary suspects have been arrested after a search in southeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies sent out an alert notifying residents about a search in the area of Cresta Loma Circle, which is in the neighborhood southwest of Powers Boulevard and Milton Proby Parkway.

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m. that all three suspects have been taken into custody without incident.

No other information about the burglary was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story