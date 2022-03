PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence.

If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867).