PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Pueblo woman is suspected of stealing a dog and selling it to someone else.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the woman pictured below is a suspect in the case. PCSO said on social media, that the woman stole a dog from Pueblo West and then sold it to someone.
Thankfully, the dog has been returned to its original owner, PCSO said.
If you know this woman or believe you have seen her, call PCSO at 719-583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. You can also report a tip online to Pueblo Crime Stoppers.