PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Pueblo woman is suspected of stealing a dog and selling it to someone else.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the woman pictured below is a suspect in the case. PCSO said on social media, that the woman stole a dog from Pueblo West and then sold it to someone.

Courtesy: PCSO

Thankfully, the dog has been returned to its original owner, PCSO said.

If you know this woman or believe you have seen her, call PCSO at 719-583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. You can also report a tip online to Pueblo Crime Stoppers.