EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a business on Saturday.

It happened around 11:07 a.m., at a pawn shop located in the 300 block of Main Street.

Video footage of the incident shows three suspects who were dressed in black hooded sweaters and black pants open the front door of the pawn shop. According to witnesses in the store, the suspects told everyone to get on the ground.

One of the suspects attempted to fire a shot in the direction of the employees standing behind the counter. The gun appears to have malfunctioned and the suspect steps back to clear the misfire. Afterward, the suspects step back into the store, and one suspect fires one round toward the employees. The round hit the bottom of one of the display cabinets close to one of the employees. The three suspects then ran from the store.







Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Further investigation led deputies to additional video footage in the area which revealed four individuals in a gray Honda sedan driving in the parking lot of 300 Main Street.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office



If anyone has information on any of the suspects or this incident, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact either EPSO Communications Center at 719-390-5555 or EPSO Tip Line at 719-520-7777. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.