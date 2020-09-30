Man injured in shooting in southern Colorado Springs

Deputies on the scene of a shooting in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. / Brandon Seffrood - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in southern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on Crestridge Avenue, which is in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood in southern Colorado Springs.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound, according to deputies. He is expected to survive.

Deputies said they have identified the suspect, but have not yet made any arrests.

