Deputies responding to barricaded suspect in Security

SECURITY, Colo. — A Widefield District 3 school is on secured perimeter as deputies respond to a barricaded suspect at a nearby home.

According to the district, Grand Mountain School is on secure perimeter status, which means doors are locked and no students are allowed to go outside.

Four other schools were also briefly put on secure perimeter status, but that was lifted just before 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are responding to a barricaded suspect on Stingray Lane, which is about a mile from the school.

