Deputies rescue five puppies during marijuana bust in southern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies rescued nine dogs, including five puppies, and seized about 300 illegal marijuana plants during a bust in southern El Paso County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 8 a.m. Wednesday, they executed search warrants at two properties and spoke with the occupants of a third property on Deputy Point, which is in the Indian Village Heights area south of Fountain.

During the investigation, one of the deputies noticed a female dog who appeared to have just had puppies, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog came out from underneath a trailer home with limited access.

Deputies worked with Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region officers to remove several boards from the bottom of the trailer, dig a hole, and find the puppies. A deputy and a humane society officer then suited up, crawled underneath the trailer, and recovered five newborn puppies. They were reunited with their mother.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and a Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region officer rescued five puppies from underneath a trailer home Wednesday. / Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said they also found three other emaciated and neglected dogs on the properties. The humane society took possession of all of the animals.

Deputies seized 300 marijuana plants and four guns in the bust.

Abdiel Delgado and Elieser Curbelo / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Two suspects, 30-year-old Abdiel Delgado and 44-year-old Elieser Curbelo, were arrested. Deputies said Delgado had an outstanding warrant for offenses relating to marijuana, and Curbelo was arrested on charges of offenses relating to marijuana.

Deputies are still investigating the neglected dogs to determine if any charges will be filed.