(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 40-year-old man is under arrest in Pueblo County after he apparently stabbed a woman and beat another man with a stick after the man refused to give him money.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, to the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, in Eastwood, after a man reported being assaulted and having his property damaged.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, who told them he was working on a car in his yard when the suspect approached and asked for money. When the victim refused, the suspect grabbed a stick and hit the victim in the head. The suspect then grabbed a metal stick and threw it at the victim’s car, breaking a window.

The victim suffered minor injuries, PCSO said.

While looking for witnesses to that incident, deputies found a woman with blood on her clothes, who had been in a fight with the same suspect earlier in the day. PCSO said the suspect asked the woman to leave, and when she tried to leave, the suspect stabbed her.

During the investigation into the two incidents, PCSO said a neighbor informed deputies that the suspect was hiding in a nearby backyard. Deputies located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jerome Kalanquin, and PCSO said he initially refused deputies’ commands and was yelling obscenities and telling deputies to shoot him.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Kalanquin was taken into custody, and booked into the Pueblo County Jail on two counts of Second Degree Assault, Robbery, and Criminal Mischief.