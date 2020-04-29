Deputies: Man arrested after crashing stolen car in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after crashing a stolen car and leading deputies on a chase in southern Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:45 p.m., a deputy saw a car speeding on southbound Interstate 25 near Tejon Street. The deputy ran the license plate and learned the car had been reported stolen. He caught up to the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. The deputy did not chase him.

While the deputy was at a red light, he saw the car crash and high center on a median on Circle Drive just west of Interstate 25. As the deputy approached the crash, three people got out of the car and ran. Deputies chased them, and eventually took two of them into custody.

Deputies identified the driver as Zane Bragg, 18. He was arrested and jailed on charges of motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, resisting, and multiple traffic infractions.