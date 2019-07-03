Deputies looking for suspect who stole fishing, boating equipment from Falcon driveway

FALCON, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who they say stole boating and fishing supplies from a Falcon driveway last month.

Deputies said the theft happened between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 14 at a home in the neighborhood east of Meridian Road and Stapleton Drive in Falcon. The suspect walked up to the front porch, pretended to ring the doorbell, and then left, according to police.

Around that time, a large brown locking box was stolen from the victim’s driveway. The box was about 6 feet by 3 feet and contained boating and fishing supplies, according to deputies.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man between 45 and 55 years old. He has brown hair with a receding hairline and a brown goatee. He was wearing a gray shirt and bright green shorts. He drove a white standard-cab pickup truck with a white topper, according to deputies.

Surveillance image shows the truck driven by the person accused of stealing from a Falcon home. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Mackenzie Boyne at MackenzieBoyne@elpasoco.com or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.