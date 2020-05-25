Deputies looking for suspect in Pueblo West liquor store robbery

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who they say robbed a Pueblo West liquor store Sunday night.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Cheers on McCulloch Boulevard. Deputies said the robber brandished a handgun and threatened an employee. He then took cash from the register and left the store on foot, headed southwest.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6 feet 4 inches tall and 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, black pants, a black jacket, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).