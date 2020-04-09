Deputies looking for person who used stolen credit card in Monument

Surveillance images show the person accused of using a stolen credit card at a store in Monument. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who they say used a credit card from a stolen car.

Deputies said the car theft happened sometime between 5:30 a.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. The car, a maroon 1999 Toyota Camry, was stolen from an apartment complex on Manzana Drive, which is in the area of Hancock Expressway and Bradley Road.

This Toyota Camry was stolen from an apartment complex in southern Colorado Springs. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

A credit card that was in the car was later used at a store in Monument, according to deputies.

Surveillance images of the suspect are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-7777.