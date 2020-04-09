Deputies looking for person who used stolen credit card in Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who they say used a credit card from a stolen car.
Deputies said the car theft happened sometime between 5:30 a.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. The car, a maroon 1999 Toyota Camry, was stolen from an apartment complex on Manzana Drive, which is in the area of Hancock Expressway and Bradley Road.
A credit card that was in the car was later used at a store in Monument, according to deputies.
Surveillance images of the suspect are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-7777.