Deputies looking for person who stole package from Falcon porch

FALCON, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who stole a package from the porch of a home in Falcon earlier this month.

Deputies said the package was delivered to a home on Royal Melbourne Circle, which is in the area of Meridian Road and Woodmen Hills Drive, around 4 p.m. on April 3. Shortly after the package was delivered, the suspect drove by slowly, then walked up onto the porch and stole the package, according to deputies. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

Surveillance image shows the suspect vehicle in a package theft in Falcon April 3. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the patrol tip line at 719-520-7777.