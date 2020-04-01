Deputies looking for people who stole tools, checkbook from unlocked car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the two people who stole tools and a checkbook from an unlocked car in eastern Colorado Springs earlier this month.
Deputies said the crime happened March 8 on Canada Drive, which is in the area of Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road. Surveillance video shows two people breaking into the car and stealing various tools and a checkbook.
On March 17, a suspect cashed one of the stolen checks for $450, according to deputies. The check was cashed at an ATM on Bloomington Street.
The sheriff’s office learned about the crime on Monday.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white 1990 to 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee. It is missing the passenger side door molding.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-04157, or email Deputy Scott Aldridge at ScottAldridge@elpasoco.com.