Deputies looking for people accused of stealing car from Falcon neighborhood

Surveillance image shows suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at a Colorado Springs Walmart in August. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

FALCON, Colo. — Deputies are looking for the four people accused of stealing a car with credit cards inside, then using the cards at several area stores.

Deputies said the theft happened the night of August 15 on Everglades Drive, which is in the Meridian Ranch area. Around 12:20 p.m. August 16, the victim’s bank notified them of several fraudulent charges on their credit cards, which were stolen along with the car.

Surveillance video captured the suspects making fraudulent purchases at the Walmart on Platte Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. They also tried to make purchases at the King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road and the Safeway on South Nevada Avenue.

Deputies recovered the stolen car on August 20, but they have not yet identified the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a woman, about 20 years old, with long purple hair and a tattoo on her right back and shoulder. She was wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, and printed shorts.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, with dark facial hair and partial-sleeve tattoos on his right hand and forearm. He was wearing a camouflage hat, sunglasses, a black shirt, jeans, and tan boots.

The fourth suspect is described as a woman with blonde hair. She was wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and black and white shoes.

Surveillance images of the suspects are available above. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Sirois at RobertSirois@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7025.