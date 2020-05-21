Deputies looking for pair who spent $2,000 with stolen credit card

Surveillance images show the two people accused of spending $2,000 on a stolen credit card on May 11. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they say put more than $2,000 worth of purchases on a stolen credit card in one day earlier this month.

Deputies said it happened on May 11. The victim checked the mailbox at their home in Black Forest after the usual delivery time and found it empty. The victim then noticed several empty envelopes laying on the ground nearby. Suspicious, the victim checked their business credit card account, where they found several fraudulent transactions totaling more than $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

The transactions were all made that same day at businesses along Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument.

Deputies have identified two suspects in connection with the crime. The first is described as a man with short dark hair and a mustache and beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, red pants, and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a woman with brown and red hair. She was wearing a blue zippered jacket with a yellow stripe on both arms.

The suspects were in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200 or 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Kimble Gingrich at KimbleGingrich@elpasoco.com.