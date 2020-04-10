Deputies looking for man who used credit card from lost wallet

Surveillance images show the person accused of using a stolen credit card at a liquor store in Falcon earlier this month. / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

FALCON, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a credit card stolen from a lost wallet in the Falcon area earlier this month.

Deputies said on April 1, the victim lost their wallet in the parking lot of a shopping center on McLaughlin Road. The next day, the victim noticed several fraudulent charges on their credit card. The suspect had made more than $300 worth of purchases at a liquor store in the same shopping center, according to deputies.

Surveillance images of the suspect are available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-7777 and reference case number 20-04301.