Deputies investigate break-in at Hanover fire station

HANOVER – The Hanover Fire Department said someone broke into their station.

They posted photos on Facebook saying Hanover Station 1 was broken into sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Hanover Station 1 was broken into. It happen sometime afternoon on Sunday through Monday afternoon. The individual broke… Posted by Hanover Fire Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

The burglar busted through the door in the South Bay. The department told FOX21 it didn’t look like anything was taken.

“I hope that this is not what our community is coming to where the Fire Departments in our region has to install alarm systems and surveillance cameras,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.