Deputies identify man killed in Cimarron Hills shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in the Cimarron Hills area of southeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Shawnee Drive, which is in the area southwest of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk.

The victim has been identified as William Underwood, 26.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666 or dispatch at 719-390-5555.