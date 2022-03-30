PUEBLO, Colo. — An accused robber is behind bars after deputies say he robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint inside her own home.

On March 18, deputies responded to the Pueblo West home of a 75-year-old woman after a man entered her home uninvited.

The victim told deputies the man was carrying a box of Ensure protein drinks, offered her one and then took the remainder to her kitchen. When he returned from the kitchen, the victim said he asked her for money, pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse.

The suspect took the woman’s purse and left the home. The woman was not injured.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Thomas Cosgrove, 53. Detectives sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Cosgrove.

On March 29, detectives saw Cosgrove at a location in the City of Pueblo and arrested him without incident. He was arrested for aggravated robbery of an at-risk adult, first-degree burglary, menacing with a deadly weapon and theft from an at-risk adult.

He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

“I commend the detectives for their quick work in identifying and arresting this brazen individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

Anyone with information about this incident or this suspect is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.