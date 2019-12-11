Denver pastor sentenced to 2 years in jail for sexual misconduct

DENVER (AP) — A judge has sentenced a pastor at a Denver church to two years in jail after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl for more than three years.

The Denver Post reports that 36-year-old Erika Gonzalez received the maximum possible sentence Thursday.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez met the girl in 2015 after she started attending the Christian church where Gonzalez was the pastor. Prosecutors say Gonzalez convinced the teen to drop out of school and move in with her to help her develop her faith, but instead regulated her to a household servant and made multiple sexual advances.