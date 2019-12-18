Closings and Delays
Denver officer shot after disrupting Arvada robbery, police searching for suspect

by: , Dara Bitler, KDVR

Surveillance images show the suspect and vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Arvada Wednesday morning. / Arvada Police Department

ARVADA, Colo.– The Arvada Police Department is asking for help to locate a vehicle and suspect involved in a robbery and shooting Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at 80th Avenue and Kipling Street at the Circle K gas station.

A Denver off-duty detective was shot multiple times after the robbery. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said he sustained serious injuries.

Arvada police are looking for a white man, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet tall. Police say he was wearing a black ski mask, tan Carhartt jacket and jeans.

Police say the suspect was driving a gold or silver Chevy Equinox with body damage. If you see it, call 911.

An emergency alert was sent out to cellphones across the Front Range Wednesday afternoon asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect and car.

