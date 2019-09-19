Denver nurse sentenced to federal prison for stealing opioids from hospital

DENVER — A Denver nurse has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing opioids from the hospital where she worked and replacing them with other substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Kacye Unruh was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release. She pleaded guilty to stealing opioids by deceit and tampering with a consumer product, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Unruh was addicted to fentanyl and/or hydromorphone while she worked as a nurse in the acute dialysis department at the University of Colorado Hospital from May to July 2016. Unruh used her position as a nurse to access secure machines to steal opioids intended for patients, according to prosecutors. She used a needle and syringe to inject herself with the stolen opioids in a bathroom, then re-filled the partially used opioid vials with saline solution and put them back into the machines, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said tests showed some of the vials contained “substantially less of the active ingredients than expected,” or were tainted with other substances.

Prosecutors said as a result of Unruh’s behavior, some patients received tainted opioids to treat their pain.

Unruh was placed on investigative leave in July 2016, and her Colorado nursing license was suspended the same month. Her license was revoked in February 2017.