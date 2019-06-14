Denver man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child porn

DENVER — A Denver man has been sentenced to federal prison after investigators found more than 200,000 images and videos of child pornography and child erotica in his possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Edward Lewis, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison, followed by 15 years on supervised release.

Lewis was first charged with possession of child pornography in April 2018. He pled guilty in October, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Lewis used a file-sharing network called Torrent. In August and September of 2017, an FBI agent working undercover signed onto the network and downloaded child pornography that Lewis had made available for sharing, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Lewis told investigators he had downloaded most of his child porn collection from a service that he paid for. He said he had been collecting child porn for at least three years, and had downloaded more videos and images than he could review.