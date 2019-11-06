Denver man sentenced to federal prison for cocaine distribution

DENVER — A Denver man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found guilty of cocaine distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Michael Benitez-Lopez, aka “Mikey,” aka “Money Mike,” 27, was sentenced last week. He faces 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years on supervised release.

Prosecutors said from March 2017 to April 2018, Benitez-Lopez received multiple kilograms of cocaine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking organization. The organization was responsible for importing more than 200 kilograms of cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Benitez-Lopez sold multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine to lower-level dealers in the Denver area.

Benitez-Lopez was convicted in a three-day trial in Denver federal court in August.