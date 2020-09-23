Denver doctor sentenced in child porn case

DENVER — A Denver doctor has been sentenced to federal prison for producing child porn after he admitted to filming children during medical exams, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Justin Neisler, 32, was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years on supervised release.

Neisler pled guilty in January to the production of child pornography.

The charges came after investigators found 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that Neisler had obtained from the internet.

Investigators also determined that during some of Neisler’s medical exams of young boys, he had secretly video recorded them while they were undressed, according to prosecutors. Neisler used a spy pen camera and his iPhone to make the recordings, which he would them watch “at home for his own gratification,” according to prosecutors.

Investigators interviewed the victims to ensure no other hands-on offenses had occurred. Investigators also determined Neisler had not distributed these videos to others, according to prosecutors.

The Colorado Medical Board suspended Neisler’s license after he was arrested in March 2019. The board told prosecutors Neisler’s license would be forfeited following his sentencing hearing.