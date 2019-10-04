Denver doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing controlled substances

DENVER — A Denver doctor has pled guilty to illegally prescribing controlled substances after he prescribed the “Holy Trinity” cocktail of drugs to patients, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Dr. Andrew Ho, 54, pled guilty Thursday to illegally dispensing, or illegally causing to be dispensed, oxycodone.

Ho owned and practiced at Harvard Avenue Internal Medicine LLC, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said that between 2014 and 2016, Ho prescribed the three drugs in the so-called “Holy Trinity,” which is “outside the scope of accepted medical practice.”

The “Holy Trinity” is a combination of a benzodiazepine, an opioid, and a muscle relaxant. Prosecutors said the combination is highly sought out on the street, and is especially dangerous because each of the medications depresses the central nervous system and the ability to breathe.

“Overprescribing controlled substances, especially prescribing the ‘Holy Trinity’ of prescription drugs, is dangerous, and there is no acceptable medical reason to do so,” prosecutors said in a statement. “In this case, it’s simply flat-out drug dealing and is being treated accordingly.”

Ho will be sentenced on January 10.