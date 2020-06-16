Denver DA charges man with murder, other charges following Ballpark shooting

DENVER (KDVR) —Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said on Tuesday that charges have officially been filed against 36-year old Michael Close.

He has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, six counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during the commission of a crime, three counts of possessing a prohibited large-capacity magazine, one count of disorderly conduct and four counts of the sentence enhancing charge of crime of violence.

On June 10, a man and woman were walking their dog in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood when Close began a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate.

Both victims ignored Close and were tending to their dog.

The female victim, 21-year-old Isabella Thallas, was pronounced dead on scene.

As of Monday, the male victim was still hospitalized for his injuries he sustained from the shooting.