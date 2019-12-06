December 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Aniceto Romero, 42, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Romero has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary Tools, Trespass, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Driving Under Restraint, Careless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. His total bond amount is $40,000.

Kenneth Vigil, 28, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Vigil has four warrants. He has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Assault. He has two additional warrants for Failure to Appear which include Assault and Dangerous Drugs. He also has a warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. His total bond amount is $12,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.