December 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Jesse Gonzales-Carmona, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gonzales-Carmona has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Dangerous Drugs. His bond amount is $20,000.

Adam Montez, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Montez has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft with Two Priors and Assault. His total bond amount is $80,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.